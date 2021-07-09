Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Western DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pinckney, or 11 miles east of Hughes, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southaven, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Walls, Horseshoe Lake, Pinckney, Lake Cormorant, Lynchburg, Phillipp, Eudora, Arkabutla, Newport, Clack, Trinity, Frees Corners, Nesbit, Bruins, Beck and Glover. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
