Independence County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Independence County in north central Arkansas West central Jackson County in eastern Arkansas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Southside in Independence County, or near Batesville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Batesville... Newark Pleasant Plains... Oil Trough Magness... Moorefield Salado... Southside in Independence Count Sulphur Rock... Thida Rosie... Desha Huff... Hutchinson HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Batesville, AR
County
Jackson County, AR
City
Magness, AR
County
Independence County, AR
State
Arkansas State
#Extreme Weather
