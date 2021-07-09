Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Huntersville, or over Ramsey Creek Park, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Ramsey Creek Park, Northeast Charlotte, Lake Norman and Lowesville. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
