Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Huntersville, or over Ramsey Creek Park, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Ramsey Creek Park, Northeast Charlotte, Lake Norman and Lowesville. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
East Lake, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Westport#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy