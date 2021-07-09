Special Weather Statement issued for McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McCormick Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northern Lincoln and McCormick Counties Until 245 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor At 216 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Bobby Brown State Park, or 15 miles southwest of Abbeville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include McCormick, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Lake Strom Thurmond, Plum Branch, Hickory Knob State Resort Park, Gill`s Point, Bordeaux, Mount Carmel, Baker Creek State Park, Leroy`s Ferry Recreation Area, Willington, Mount Carmel Park, Hawe Creek Campground and Long Cane Creek Picnic Area.