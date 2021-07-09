Cancel
Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN STORY SOUTHERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodward, or 9 miles northeast of Perry, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing golf ball sized hail and even larger hail is possible. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ames, Boone, Perry, Huxley, Madrid, Ogden, Dallas Center, Slater, Granger, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Big Creek Lake, Saylorville Lake, Minburn, Sheldahl, Kelley, Rippey, Bouton, Luther and Berkley. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 106 and 109. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

