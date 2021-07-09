Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gaston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL GASTON COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gastonia, moving east at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Gastonia, South Gastonia, Lowell and Crowders. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
