Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis-China’s RRReminder that economies remain fragile

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – China’s decision on Friday to give its economy a 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) shot in the arm has given investors a reminder that even the largest economies are likely to the need the occasional pick-me-up while the coronavirus pandemic lasts. In one of its trademark Friday...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Interest Rates#Inflation#Rrr#Reuters#Pboc#Covid#Morgan Stanley#Covid#Lending Facility#The U S Federal Reserve#Rrr#Ashmore Group#Ubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
EconomyCNN

This is why American companies still want to be in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's difficult for American companies to operate in China. But the latest data on the country's economy underscores why, for many firms, it's still worth it.
Toms Hardware

China's Digital Yuan Soars Past $5.3 Billion in Transactions As Bitcoin Plummets

Today, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the country's digital currency, e-CNY, has surpassed more than $5.3 billion (34.5 billion yuan) in transactions amid increased restrictions on the mining and usage of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. That amount was spread across more than 70.7 million transactions, PBOC said, between the...
bitcoin.com

China Opens Digital Yuan Whitelist for Ten Million Citizens

The Chinese government is taking its digital yuan test one step further. Now, 10 million users will be able to test and use the currency after applying to join a whitelist in selected state banks. This new phase of the test aims to detect possible problems in a more broad testing environment. China is preparing its user base and its digital yuan technology to be used in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics.
milwaukeesun.com

Foreign travelers to China can now use digital yuan central bank

Foreign visitors no longer need to open a bank account to make e-payments in China, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Friday. "Foreign residents temporarily traveling in China can open an e-CNY wallet to meet daily payment needs without opening a domestic bank account," the bank said in its so-called white paper on e-CNY, China's government-developed digital currency.
Economywibqam.com

China’s cabinet to use RRR cuts to support real economy – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. The central bank has been trying to cool credit growth to curb debt risks, keeping borrowing costs low...
EconomyPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UK economy remains 3.1% smaller than pre-pandemic level

LONDON — (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy rebounded further in May following another easing of lockdown restrictions, though the increase was about half that expected by economists. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy grew by 0.8% during May. The growth was largely...
Economyraleighnews.net

China's Zhejiang aims to boost digital economy

HANGZHOU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has set a goal of bringing the added value of digital economy to about 60 percent of its GDP by 2025. According to the province's 14th Five Year Plan on the development of digital economy, industrial chains and clusters of digital security, integrated circuits, and high-end software will be constructed by 2025, with the number of valid patents in digital economy reaching 80,000.
WKTV

China's economy is still growing. But the recovery is slowing down

China's economy is still growing, but the pace of its recovery slowed in the second quarter as the country contended with surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. GDP grew 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
Retail104.1 WIKY

China’s economy grows more slowly than expected in second quarter

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the recovery momentum. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.9% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday,...
NBC Miami

China's Economy Sees New Pockets of Growth in Rising Shopping Trends

Chinese brands were able to adapt more quickly to local trends than foreign brands last year, according to the latest "China Shopper Report" from Bain & Company and Kantar Worldpanel. People living in smaller cities were also more willing to spend last year than those living in large ones, the...
U.K.FXStreet.com

China’s Premier Li calls for deeper cooperation with UK, vows to open economy

China’s Premier Li Keqiang is looking to stabilize the relationship with the UK, calling for deeper cooperation and communication amid simmering political relations. “Stable China-UK relations can help safeguard free and fair trade and promote global economic recovery” at a time of many uncertainties in international affairs.”. “China will continue...
spglobal.com

Analysis: Asia's spot LNG seeks direction even as demand remains supported

Platts Analytics expects Asia's LNG demand growth to continue. Asia's spot LNG prices have been stuck in a range since mid-June as buyers and sellers are unsure of the price direction for the rest of summer even as regional demand remains supported for the rest of 2021. Not registered?. Receive...
Reuters

Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S. interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus infections overseas. Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of recent data showed China's economic recovery might have peaked but remained on track, easing some worries about the world's second largest economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening from the previous fix of 6.4640. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, reversing six straight weeks of declines. Some traders said the yuan's broad trend continued to follow the dollar's movements but swung in a thinner range, as investors looked for clues to the authorities' policy stance. Market participants are split over whether the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday. Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system. "We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023, followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4," Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note. "That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer than one year." Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the LPR would stay steady this month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578 from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.466 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6216 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Community Policy