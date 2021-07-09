Audubon Celebrates Early Restoration Phase for Picayune Strand Urged by Big Cypress Basin

Naples, FL – Audubon Florida applauds South Florida Water Management District (District) Governing Board Member and Big Cypress Basin Board Chair Charlette Roman for her vision of early restoration for thousands of acres of wetlands in the Picayune Strand Restoration Project of Collier County’s Western Everglades region. Two years ago, she urged the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to model plugging 3.3 miles of the Faka Union Canal ahead of schedule, including removal of many miles of roads from this section of the failed subdivision. Last Friday, the Faka-Union pump station was turned on several years ahead of schedule allowing for over 2,000 acres of parched wetlands to be brought back to life.