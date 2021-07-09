Cancel
Technology

10 Ways to Protect Your Email from Getting Hacked

By Braintek
Woodlands Online& LLC
 11 days ago

#Email Security#Email Encryption#Email Accounts#Email Privacy#Email Messages#Securedrop#Gmail
SoftwareZDNet

Google warns: Watch out, this security update could break links to your Drive files

Google has issued an alert for Workspace admins that an upcoming update to improve the security of sharing links from Google Drive will actually break links to some files. This could create headaches for Google Workspace business users who need to access files from Drive. The update involves updating Drive file links and may lead to "some new file access requests", according to Google.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

New LinkedIn data leak exposed details of more than 90% of users

For all of the jokes that the internet makes at the expense of LinkedIn, it’s still one of the best ways to quickly and easily share your resume with employers and connect with people across your industry. Of course, there are other reasons that LinkedIn actually deserves our ire, such as leaking personal information. Unfortunately, a new LinkedIn data leak has been reported. According to RestoreSecurity, a recent data leak gave a hacker access to data from 700 million user accounts on LinkedIn. The website claims that 756 million members have joined the social network, so that means that over 90%...
Computerslatesthackingnews.com

Tips to Prevent Your Mac from Being Hacked

Hackers are everywhere, preying on the unknowing users’ personal and financial data. Identity breaches, financial fraud, theft of banking details, social security numbers’ leakage, identity theft, etc., are only some of the many threats you are exposed to online. Thus, keeping your device intact is the primary step to take in the struggle against hackers and cybercriminals. Here is a list of methods and tips to increase your Mac’s protection and elevate the security of your online activities to a whole new level.
Internetslashdot.org

Why Email Providers Scan Your Emails

If you receive emails flagged as spam or see a warning that a message might be a phishing attempt, it's a sign that your email provider is scanning your emails. The company may do that just to protect you from danger, but in some situations it can delve into your communications for other purposes, as well. Google announced that it would stop scanning Gmail users' email messages for ad targeting in 2017 -- but that doesn't mean it stopped scanning them altogether. Verizon didn't respond to requests for comments about Yahoo and AOL's current practices, but in 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that both email providers were scanning emails for advertising. And Microsoft scans its Outlook users' emails for malicious content. Here's what major email providers say about why they currently scan users' messages.
Technologyfoxwilmington.com

Clever tech hack: How to text from your PC or Mac

Texting is fast and easy until it’s not. Maybe your service is terrible, and your messages won’t go through—what a pain. Tap or click for my bright ideas to boost your cell reception. When you have a long story to tell but no time for a phone call, try audio...
InternetAndroid Authority

It's 2021, you should be using a password manager

The internet in 2021 is a very different place than it used to be only a decade ago. Gone are the days when you’d visit just a handful of sites all neatly organized in your browser’s trusty bookmark manager. Nowadays, you’re much more likely to visit dozens of unique websites...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Armorblox and Intermedia team up to protect email from cyberattacks with AI

Cybersecurity company Armorblox and Intermedia, a major provider of email hosting and cloud communications, announced a partnership and spinoff product to help more businesses combat the rise in cyberattacks, especially attacks using more sophisticated social engineering techniques. Launched by Intermedia, the platform is called AI Guardian and is essentially a version of Armorblox’s own SaaS platform powered by Armorblox technology. Now it’s fully included in Intermedia Email Protection, and the partnership is delivering the technology to Intermedia’s tens of thousands of customers.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Protect your email now against the return of this nasty ransomware botnet

The infamous Trickbot ransomware botnet is on the rise, according to reports from multiple security research firms. After being dismantled in a joint effort by Microsoft and the Pentagon, the Russian-speaking group of cybercriminals is spreading its malicious software once again, and security research firms are classifying it as a “critical” threat.
Small BusinessPCWorld

Protect your business from ransomware with this great service

Cybersecurity is a major threat to businesses and individuals alike; the average victim of hacking loses $1,100 for individuals or $200,000 if they’re a small business. That’s why companies like Encrypt Office are now offering a lifetime subscription to their business plan for only $59.99. Encrypt Office is a turnkey...
InternetWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: The anatomy of a Facebook hack, and the one thing to do today to protect your account

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I have a question for you. Do you cherish pictures and memories that are posted on your Facebook page? If so, you need to know how to protect them. There is one thing can do today that will help protect your Facebook account. The story of what happened to News10NBC viewer Alyssa Lindenmeier is proof that if you're hacked, you may not be able to count on Facebook to help you. You have to help yourself.
POTUSWashington Times

Google discovers Russian hackers using LinkedIn to target government officials

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has revealed that Russian hackers used LinkedIn messages to target government officials who owned Apple devices. The Russian hackers using LinkedIn messages previously have masked their attacks under the guise of the U.S. Agency for International Development and are linked to the hackers who breached SolarWinds computer network management software that compromised nine federal agencies, according to cybersecurity professionals.
SoftwareComputerworld

Demo Video: Protect Your Data

For most organizations, what hinders data availability is failed backup and recovery. Modern services and cloud acceleration are putting a strain on legacy data protection solutions. We see upwards of a 60% failure rate in data recovery due to failed backup and recovery processes. But even with the most modern data protection, cyberthreats are still one of the biggest security threats for any enterprise organization. In 2020, ransomware attacks grew by 700% alone. However, with modernized protection, 96% of organizations that were affected by ransomware cut their average recovery costs down to $5,000, with 76% of companies not paying anything at all. How? Let’s look at an example of how easy it is to protect your data with Veeam.
InternetPosted by
Distractify

Snapchat Users Are Getting Blackmailed With This Rampant Scam — Here's How to Avoid It

If you aren't using two-factor authentication for your devices and accounts with sensitive data, then you're doing yourself a disservice. Most websites and services won't allow you to opt out of dual-factor authentication these days, but if you are given the option, definitely take it as it's a useful tool to combat scammers. But even the dirtiest, most rotten of good-for-nothing con people are using the term to try and separate you from your account data, like this latest Snapchat text message scam.
TechnologyApple Insider

Kaspersky Password Manager generated easily cracked passwords

Security researchers show that Kaspersky used the current time to generate passwords prior to a 2019 update, which led to easy to crack passwords. Password generators are not always entirely random since there is potential for weak passwords in entirely random sequences. However, rather than use several layers of logic to develop a strong password, Kaspersky was using only the current time to determine a generated password. — ZDNet shared research performed by Ledger Donjon explaining the issue behind using this kind of logic to generate a password. According to the research, it meant every instance of Kaspersky in the world would generate the same password at a given second.
Technologymakeuseof.com

Just How Secure Are Biometrics?

Biometrics concerns examining something unique to an individual’s body to determine whether to grant them access to a building, device, or sensitive files. Some of the most common biometric systems analyze people’s fingerprints, faces, or parts of their eyes. These measures intend to tighten security. Do they succeed, and are...
SoftwareTidbits

Upgrade Your File Transfer Security with Encryption Keys

There’s FTP over SSL/TLS, which uses a digital certificate of the same type that secures Web sites—but which is hard to configure unless you run a server and can work through the configuration details at a low level. At one point, WebDAV plus HTTPS seemed like a solution: a WebDAV-enabled Web server allows file transfer and can offer the equivalent of FTP and HTTPS as a solution. But it’s funky to set up and also often requires direct Web server configuration access. (If your Web host provides it, however, consider using it!)

