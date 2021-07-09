Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Set in Chad, Cannes film ‘Lingui’ explores abortion struggles

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (Reuters) – The director behind “Lingui”, a Cannes Film Festival entry about a teenager’s battle in Chad to get an abortion, said on Friday he hoped the story would resonate well beyond the African country, including in places like the United States where there are vocal anti-abortion movements.

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Abortion#Latin America#France#Cannes#Reuters#African#Islamic#Chadian#French#Riviera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The List Of Winners

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to a close this evening of July 17, 2021. Taking place two months later than usual, this year’s film festival has been much anticipated after last year’s cancellation. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee, who nearly revealed the winner of the Palme d’or too soon, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II, After Yang, Ahed's Knee, Lingui

Here's an experiment: Try watching "The Souvenir Part II" without seeing the first part. "Maybe some of you didn't see part one—it probably doesn't matter, I don't know," the filmmaker, Joanna Hogg, told the audience at Directors' Fortnight after the screening this morning. I'd be curious to hear how "Part II" plays completely fresh. Personally, though, I think that's ill-advised. "The Souvenir Part II" is in effect the second half of a single four-hour movie. It picks up right where the first one left off, and it is so reliant on foreknowledge of the events of the critically lauded 2019 original that going in cold would be like wandering in after an intermission.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
WorldBay News 9

Abortion drama from Chad stirs Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, whose drama “Lingui” has been a standout of the first week of the Cannes Film Festival, has a unique relationship as a filmmaker to his native country of Chad. Haroun is one of the African nation's only film directors and easily its most prominent....
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Chiara’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In his Calabrian series that began with Mediterranea, about the North African refugee influx, and shifted to a Romani community in A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano brought unvarnished naturalism to vivid snapshots of a place where poverty, racism and crime to a large extent shape the social fabric. He completes the trilogy with A Chiara, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist and delivering what’s arguably his most accomplished and affecting film to date. A too-protracted final act notwithstanding, this chronicle of a keen-eyed teen’s loss of innocence builds to a shattering climax.
MoviesSFGate

Cannes Showcases a Resurgent Italian Film Industry

The Italian film industry, which did not pause during the pandemic, is clearly a top priority within the country’s post COVID-19 recovery plan. The plan sees Rome’s Cinecittà Studios set for a €300 million ($358 million) cash injection earmarked by the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund for a radical overhaul of the famed facilities.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Polish Buzz Titles at the 2021 Cannes Film Market

A host of anticipated upcoming titles from the growing Polish industry have hit the Cannes Film Market. Producer: Ewa Puszczyńska (Extreme Emotions) Logline: Marlena (62) and Tomasz (42), hidden away from the world in a small seaside town, have been in a happy relationship for many years. Their intricately woven everyday life slowly begins to crumble when, against Tomasz’s will, Marlena allows her son to move in with them. As the past comes back to them in full force, they’ll have to redefine their love, choices and life.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

The protagonist’s full name is in the film’s title — Dr. Rehana Maryam Noor — but its inherent dignity doesn’t hit home until the last shot. Up to then, this young assistant professor of medicine, a widow with a daughter in first grade, is simply the unbending teacher out of hell, Rehana. For starters, she flexes her moral muscle by expelling a med student for scribbling notes on the back of a ruler during an exam. But that’s just a warm-up for what happens when she stumbles across a professor abusing a student: She goes after him like a hungry dog attacking a bone.
MoviesArkansas Online

Cannes Film Festival 'surreal' this year

CANNES, France -- For nearly everyone who has gone to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is head-spinning. Even in normal years, Cannes is an onslaught. But this time, plunging into full-capacity theaters and teeming red carpets seems like stepping into another world. The morning after the Val Kilmer documentary "Val" premiered, co-director Ting Poo was still reeling.
MoviesNewsTimes

Scandinavian Films to Watch for at Cannes

A tribute to the Nordic film industry’s resilience, four Nordic titles have made it through to Cannes’ Official Selection. And unlike previous years, when Denmark (Lars Von Trier, Thomas Vinterberg) or Sweden (Rüben Östlund) drew most of the worldwide attention, audiences should watch out for new and established voices from Norway, Finland and Iceland.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘After Yang’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

A punchy dance routine for multiple families of four opens After Yang, and it’s easily the most exhilarating sequence of its kind in a film about artificial intelligence since Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s sexy boogie in Ex Machina. But this contemplative, utterly transfixing second feature from the South Korean-born video essayist known as Kogonada could not be more different in tone. The “technosapien” here is not a malevolent threat but an integral part of the connective tissue of one family’s lives. When their robot malfunctions, they are left to navigate an aching loss while considering the limits of their self-knowledge.
MoviesSFGate

VR Growth, Opportunities Highlighted at Cannes Film Market

One of the biggest conundrums for many working in the fledgling XR sector is how to make money in the medium. As part this week’s Cannes XR program, Jingshu Chen, co-founder of VR entertainment platform VeeR will deliver a keynote that seeks to address the issue. More from Variety. Joachim...
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘Lingui’ Review: Dazzling Images Don’t Obscure the Clear-Eyed Drive of This Chadian Abortion Drama

“We are all brothers in Islam. Anyone with a problem can come to talk.” With these words, a local imam offers supposed comfort and counsel to troubled single mother Amina (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane), not considering that addressing her as his “brother” might not be the most welcoming invitation. Least of all for the problem Amina is nursing: Her 15-year-old daughter, Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio), is pregnant, and has no desire to bear the child. When, later on, a kindly midwife declares that Amina is “like my sister now,” that simple term of address is like a fresh supply of oxygen. In “Lingui,” a brief, quietly forceful new film from veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Amina and Maria are faced with a man’s world at every turn; how they carve a woman’s one out of it makes for startling viewing.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’: Cannes Review

Who have been the innovators and trailblazers of cinema’s past decade? Irrepressible cineaste Mark Cousins offers his suggestions in The Story Of Film: A New Generation. The sequel to his landmark, fifteen-hour 2011 series traces a spider’s web of connections, comment and analysis as Cousins’ musings range around the world from Hollywood highlights to Bollywood dance-offs. The update makes an ideal curtain raiser for Cannes and should be welcomed by Cousins fans, festivals and further education establishments although the many choice clips cry out to be seen on a big cinema screen.
Moviesktwb.com

Cannes film about a hospital on the edge takes aim at Macron’s France

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Set in a hospital where overworked medics are grappling with an influx of injured demonstrators, darkly comic French movie “The Divide” presents a snapshot of social tensions in France which have become all the more relevant since the COVID-19 pandemic, its director said on Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Germany Delivers Eclectic Selection at Cannes Film Market

German-language productions on offer at the Cannes Film Market present an eclectic mix of adult drama, biting social commentary, history, comedy, kids’ pics and animation from such high-profile helmers as Stefan Ruzowitzky, Marcus H. Rosenmüller, Maria Schrader and Matti Geschonneck. In Ruzowitzky’s atmospheric “Hinterland,” part of Beta Cinema’s lineup, a...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Cannes to screen Hong Kong protest documentary, risking controversy

HONG KONG/PARIS (Reuters) – The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters’ stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase. “Revolution of Our Times,” by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy