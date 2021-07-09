Cancel
Liberation Frequency: 90.9 The Bridge set 20 years of local bands free to fly

By Lucie Krisman
Cover picture for the articleAlmost 20 years ago at the University of Central Missouri, The Bridge hit the airwaves for the first time. The station made its way out of Warrensburg 12 years later, heading 60 miles down the road and setting up shop in Kansas City. Once it settled into its new digs, 90.9 The Bridge sprung to life, giving the mic to Kansas City’s local music scene both on the air and in person at live shows.

