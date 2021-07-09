Cancel
Conrad, MT

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

By Jerry Puffer
The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!

