Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market. London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals...

