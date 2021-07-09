The West Middlesex Area School...
The West Middlesex Area School District is accepting applications for *Boys' Varsity Basketball Coach, *Girls' Varsity Basketball Coach, & * Elementary. for the 2021-2022 school year. Salary as per contract. Interested individuals should submit letter of interest, credentials, three (3) recent letters of reference and Acts 34, 114 and 151 clearances to Superintendent Raymond C. Omer, West Middlesex Area School District, 3591 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159 by July 14, 2021.marketplace.sharonherald.com
Comments / 0