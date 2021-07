MARCH 3, 1926 — JULY 1, 2021. Maximiliano Elgu ézabal, of Nyssa, left this life on July 1, 2021. He was born on March 3, 1926 in M úzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico. His parents were Blas Elgu ézabal and Carmen Ortiz. He was one of four sons, and he had five sisters. At age 95, he was the last in his paternal family to pass away.