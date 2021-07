We are in the middle of the hottest season of the year — and the temperature has warmed up, too! 90-degree heat has taken over the sidewalks and the countrysides, and where is one to go for a much-needed cooldown? Air conditioning is effective but expensive to keep running all day, and not everyone has access to a pool or a beach. But one source on which we can always rely to put some goosebumps on our arms is…horror movies. Nothing else can send chills down our spines with next to no effort taken at all on our part!