Chef Bria Downey Gears Up for Full Weekend of Culinary Events

Bria Downey's been busy since her exit from Roy Pope Grocery in May. The Fort Worth chef — known for her résumé that includes a stint as executive chef at Clay Pigeon, a 2018 win in Fort Worth Magazine's Top Chef competition, and national recognition as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award in 2020 — isn't back in a restaurant just yet, but she has been preparing for a slew of private events that have been keeping her in the kitchen.