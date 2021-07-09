Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Chef Bria Downey Gears Up for Full Weekend of Culinary Events

By Samantha Calimbahin
fwtx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBria Downey's been busy since her exit from Roy Pope Grocery in May. The Fort Worth chef — known for her résumé that includes a stint as executive chef at Clay Pigeon, a 2018 win in Fort Worth Magazine's Top Chef competition, and national recognition as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award in 2020 — isn't back in a restaurant just yet, but she has been preparing for a slew of private events that have been keeping her in the kitchen.

fwtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Person
Roy Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Juggling#Cooking#Food Drink#Chef Bria Downey#Clay Pigeon#The James Beard Award#The Virgin Olive Oiler#A Truffle Party#Bywasonga#Southern#French#Tulips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy