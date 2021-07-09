Cancel
Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Jeffrey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Wakanda#Yondu
