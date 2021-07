As a Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) customer, your opinion counts. In fact, if you have opinions about gas rates, the Utility Customer Advisory Group (UCAG) wants to hear from you. The UCAG is an ad hoc committee created by resolution in 2016. The five volunteer members are tasked with reviewing LCU rates for all four services (gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste). A panel of customers, the UCAG is uniquely qualified to gather customer input because they themselves are customers. Now the UCAG wants your input on the gas rate review and its recommendations. The committee will gather customer feedback and inform the LCU Board of Commissioners, which will submit their recommendation to the City Council.