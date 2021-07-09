Cancel
YOUNGSTOWN — Albert J. Mansour, Sr., 95, died Wednesday (July 7). He was born Easter Sunday (April 4, 1926), one of nine children. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Marie (Haddad) Mansour; his parents Nasif and Victoria; siblings Clara Cervone, Sarah Kovall, George Mansour, Sr., Mary Catanzarite, Eugene (Pudgie) Mansour, Edward Mansour, Sr., and Shirley Cutrer; and his darling granddaughter, Tayler Hudak of California.

