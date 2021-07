To celebrate the hard work that kept Vail safe and open during the height of the pandemic, a series of free social events will be taking place throughout the summer to acknowledge the contributions of employees throughout the community. Sponsored by PrimaVail, the guest service training initiative facilitated by the town of Vail in cooperation with Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber and Business Association, the activities are a continuation of networking events that occurred during the winter and are being offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses. The schedule includes: