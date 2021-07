Have you ever heard of this true-crime story? The Kentucky Fried Chicken Murders were a real thing, and happened in a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Kilgore, Texas, in 1983. The Texas Attorney General, Texas Rangers from Dallas, and the FBI were all involved in this ongoing investigation throughout the years. The armed robbery and mass murder at a KFC remained an unsolved cold case for many, many years, despite the FBI's involvement.