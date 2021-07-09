Barebells Introduces Plant-Based Protein Bars

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.