NFL

Bryant Young will go into 49ers Hall of Fame in Week 9

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant Young has had to wait more than a year for his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame and the former defensive tackle knows when that wait will come to an end. Young was elected to the Hall in 2020, but had his induction put off until there would be fans in attendance at Levi’s Stadium. He said on 95.7 The Game that he will be inducted during Week 9 with festivities taking place on Saturday and during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

