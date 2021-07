Pablo works as an electrician for an Eagle County company and like many of us, he is worried about tinder-dry forest conditions and megafires in the West. As he was driving to work one day, thinking about the possibility of another large fire striking the area, he happened on a different thought. All fires start small, so what if there was a way to hit them as they first start to spark? That simple notion convinced him to start carrying a fire extinguisher in his truck, and several of his co-workers are following suit.