Human cells: To splice or not to splice. ..

Science Daily
 11 days ago

In an article published in the journal RNA, Karan Bedi, a bioinformatician in Mats Ljungman's lab, Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Michigan Medical School, investigated the efficiency of splicing across different human cell types. The results were surprising in that the splicing process appears to be quite inefficient, leaving most intronic sequences untouched as the transcripts are being synthesized. The study also reports variable patterns between the different introns within a gene and across cell lines, and it further highlights the complexity of how newly transcripts are processed into mature mRNAs.

www.sciencedaily.com

CancerPhys.org

Osmium activation in cancer cells

Cancer is a complex disease, and as such, there is no single way to tackle it. While cancer treatments are evolving toward personalized procedures, in most cases, standard chemotherapy treatments are still required. In chemotherapy, platinum drugs such as cisplatin (approved 42 years ago by FDA) are used, killing both cancerous and healthy cells and causing unwanted sided effects. In this regard, there is plenty of room for improvement for clinical treatments.
ScienceNature.com

FHL-1 interacts with human RPE cells through the α5β1 integrin and confers protection against oxidative stress

Retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that underlie the neurosensory retina are essential for the maintenance of photoreceptor cells and hence vision. Interactions between the RPE and their basement membrane, i.e. the inner layer of Bruch’s membrane, are essential for RPE cell health and function, but the signals induced by Bruch’s membrane engagement, and their contributions to RPE cell fate determination remain poorly defined. Here, we studied the functional role of the soluble complement regulator and component of Bruch’s membrane, Factor H-like protein 1 (FHL-1). Human primary RPE cells adhered to FHL-1 in a manner that was eliminated by either mutagenesis of the integrin-binding RGD motif in FHL-1 or by using competing antibodies directed against the α5 and β1 integrin subunits. These short-term experiments reveal an immediate protein-integrin interaction that were obtained from primary RPE cells and replicated using the hTERT-RPE1 cell line. Separate, longer term experiments utilising RNAseq analysis of hTERT-RPE1 cells bound to FHL-1, showed an increased expression of the heat-shock protein genes HSPA6, CRYAB, HSPA1A and HSPA1B when compared to cells bound to fibronectin (FN) or laminin (LA). Pathway analysis implicated changes in EIF2 signalling, the unfolded protein response, and mineralocorticoid receptor signalling as putative pathways. Subsequent cell survival assays using H2O2 to induce oxidative stress-induced cell death suggest hTERT-RPE1 cells had significantly greater protection when bound to FHL-1 or LA compared to plastic or FN. These data show a non-canonical role of FHL-1 in protecting RPE cells against oxidative stress and identifies a novel interaction that has implications for ocular diseases such as age-related macular degeneration.
ScienceNature.com

Fabrication of the macro and micro-scale microbial fuel cells to monitor oxalate biodegradation in human urine

This study presented the fabrication of macro and micro-scale microbial fuel cells (MFCs) to generate bioelectricity from oxalate solution and monitor the biodegradation in a micro-scale MFC for the first time. The maximum generated power density of 44.16 W m−3 in the micro-scale MFC elucidated its application as a micro-sized power generator for implantable medical devices (IMDs). It is also worthwhile noting that for the macro-scale MFC, the significant amounts of open circuit voltage, oxalate removal, and coulombic efficiency were about 935 mV, 99%, and 44.2%, respectively. These values compared to previously published studies indicate successful oxalate biodegradation in the macro-scale MFC. Regarding critical challenges to determine the substrate concentration in microfluidic outlets, sample collection in a suitable time and online data reporting, an analogy was made between macro and micro-scale MFCs to elicit correlations defining the output current density as the inlet and the outlet oxalate concentration. Another use of the system as an IMD is to be a platform to identify urolithiasis and hyperoxaluria diseases. As a versatile device for power generation and oxalate biodegradation monitoring, the use of facile and cheap materials (< $1.5 per device) and utilization of human excreta are exceptional features of the manufactured micro-scale MFC.
Sciencebiorxiv.org

TGFβ signalling is required to maintain pluripotency of human naïve pluripotent stem cells

The signalling pathways that maintain primed human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) have been well characterised, revealing a critical role for TGFβ/Activin/Nodal signalling. In contrast, the signalling requirements of naïve human pluripotency have not been fully established. Here, we demonstrate that TGFβ signalling is required to maintain naïve hPSCs. The downstream effector proteins – SMAD2/3 – bind common sites in naïve and primed hPSCs, including shared pluripotency genes. In naïve hPSCs, SMAD2/3 additionally bind to active regulatory regions near to naïve pluripotency genes. Inhibiting TGFβ signalling in naïve hPSCs causes the downregulation of SMAD2/3-target genes and pluripotency exit. Single-cell analyses reveal that naïve and primed hPSCs follow different transcriptional trajectories after inhibition of TGFβ signalling. Primed hPSCs differentiate into neuroectoderm cells, whereas naïve hPSCs transition into trophectoderm. These results establish that there is a continuum for TGFβ pathway function in human pluripotency spanning a developmental window from naïve to primed states.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Identification of the gliogenic state of human neural stem cells to optimize in vitro astrocyte differentiation

J Neurosci Methods. 2021 Jul 6:109284. doi: 10.1016/j.jneumeth.2021.109284. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Human preclinical models are crucial for advancing biomedical research. In particular consistent and robust protocols for astrocyte differentiation in the human system are rare. NEW METHOD: We performed a transcriptional characterization of human gliogenesis using embryonic H9-...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Differential effects of estradiol and progesterone on human T cell activation in vitro

Eur J Immunol. 2021 Jul 5. doi: 10.1002/eji.202049144. Online ahead of print. Estradiol (E2) and progesterone (P4) are steroid hormones important for the regulation of immune responses during pregnancy. Their increasing levels coincide with an improvement of T cell-mediated diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Although immune-endocrine interactions are involved in this phenomenon, the relative contribution of hormones is not known. We here report a direct comparison of E2- and P4-mediated effects on human CD4+ T cells, key cells in immune regulation. T cells were stimulated to obtain different levels of activation and exposed to a broad range of hormone concentrations. Activation level was assessed by CD69/CD25 expression by flow cytometry and secreted proteins (n = 196) were measured in culture supernatants using proximity extension assay and electrochemiluminescence immunoassay. We found that, in low activated cells, pregnancy-relevant E2 concentrations increased activation and the secretion of several immune- and inflammation-related proteins. P4, on the other hand, showed a biphasic pattern, where serum-related concentrations upregulated activation and protein secretion while placenta-relevant concentrations induced a prominent dampening irrespective of the initial activation level. Our results demonstrate the importance of P4 as a major hormone in immune modulation of T cells during pregnancy and emphasize the need to further evaluate its potency in treatment of diseases like MS. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
ScienceScience Now

Putting cells in their places

Despite considerable progress in recent years, pathological analysis of tissues and organs often still relies on old-fashioned microscopic techniques. Similarly, genomic and transcriptomic analysis is commonly applied to bulk tissue samples. To address the limitations of these approaches, Zhao et al. and van Ineveld et al. have developed methods for incorporating both cellular location and molecular information into the analysis of samples from healthy organs and tumors. By adopting a Bayesian statistical approach, the former identified cellular clustering in various carcinomas, and, by using multispectral image analysis, the latter revealed tumor-specific cell populations in pediatric Wilms' tumors. Such resolution will improve our understanding of the biology of multiple tissue types and the functions of cells in their biological contexts.
ScienceScience Now

Mechanical forces regulate endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition and atherosclerosis via an Alk5-Shc mechanotransduction pathway

The response of endothelial cells to mechanical forces is a critical determinant of vascular health. Vascular pathologies, such as atherosclerosis, characterized by abnormal mechanical forces are frequently accompanied by endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). However, how forces affect the mechanotransduction pathways controlling cellular plasticity, inflammation, and, ultimately, vessel pathology is poorly understood. Here, we identify a mechanoreceptor that is sui generis for EndMT and unveil a molecular Alk5-Shc pathway that leads to EndMT and atherosclerosis. Depletion of Alk5 abrogates shear stress–induced EndMT responses, and genetic targeting of endothelial Shc reduces EndMT and atherosclerosis in areas of disturbed flow. Tensional force and reconstitution experiments reveal a mechanosensory function for Alk5 in EndMT signaling that is unique and independent of other mechanosensors. Our findings are of fundamental importance for understanding how mechanical forces regulate biochemical signaling, cell plasticity, and vascular disease.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Ultrastructural Characterization of Human Oligodendrocytes and Their Progenitor Cells by Pre-embedding Immunogold

Front Neuroanat. 2021 Jun 23;15:696376. doi: 10.3389/fnana.2021.696376. eCollection 2021. Oligodendrocytes are the myelinating cells of the central nervous system. They provide trophic, metabolic, and structural support to neurons. In several pathologies such as multiple sclerosis (MS), these cells are severely affected and fail to remyelinate, thereby leading to neuronal death. The gold standard for studying remyelination is the g-ratio, which is measured by means of transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Therefore, studying the fine structure of the oligodendrocyte population in the human brain at different stages through TEM is a key feature in this field of study. Here we study the ultrastructure of oligodendrocytes, its progenitors, and myelin in 10 samples of human white matter using nine different markers of the oligodendrocyte lineage (NG2, PDGFRα, A2B5, Sox10, Olig2, BCAS1, APC-(CC1), MAG, and MBP). Our findings show that human oligodendrocytes constitute a very heterogeneous population within the human white matter and that its stages of differentiation present characteristic features that can be used to identify them by TEM. This study sheds light on how these cells interact with other cells within the human brain and clarify their fine characteristics from other glial cell types.
ScienceNature.com

Delineating spatiotemporal and hierarchical development of human fetal innate lymphoid cells

Whereas the critical roles of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) in adult are increasingly appreciated, their developmental hierarchy in early human fetus remains largely elusive. In this study, we sorted human hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells, lymphoid progenitors, putative ILC progenitor/precursors and mature ILCs in the fetal hematopoietic, lymphoid and non-lymphoid tissues, from 8 to 12 post-conception weeks, for single-cell RNA-sequencing, followed by computational analysis and functional validation at bulk and single-cell levels. We delineated the early phase of ILC lineage commitment from hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells, which mainly occurred in fetal liver and intestine. We further unveiled interleukin-3 receptor as a surface marker for the lymphoid progenitors in fetal liver with T, B, ILC and myeloid potentials, while IL-3RA– lymphoid progenitors were predominantly B-lineage committed. Notably, we determined the heterogeneity and tissue distribution of each ILC subpopulation, revealing the proliferating characteristics shared by the precursors of each ILC subtype. Additionally, a novel unconventional ILC2 subpopulation (CRTH2– CCR9+ ILC2) was identified in fetal thymus. Taken together, our study illuminates the precise cellular and molecular features underlying the stepwise formation of human fetal ILC hierarchy with remarkable spatiotemporal heterogeneity.
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines.

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines involves G2/M cell cycle arrest, mitochondrial apoptosis and inhibition of cell migration and invasion. Abstract Source:. J BUON. 2021 Mar-Apr;26(2):641. PMID: 34077025. Abstract Author(s):. Chunyang Xing, Yuzhu Zhang, Rong Su, Ronghuan Wu. Article Affiliation:. Chunyang Xing. Abstract:. Retraction of: 'Anticancer...
CancerNature.com

Single-cell-resolved differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into pancreatic duct-like organoids on a microwell chip

Creating in vitro models of diseases of the pancreatic ductal compartment requires a comprehensive understanding of the developmental trajectories of pancreas-specific cell types. Here we report the single-cell characterization of the differentiation of pancreatic duct-like organoids (PDLOs) from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) on a microwell chip that facilitates the uniform aggregation and chemical induction of hiPSC-derived pancreatic progenitors. Using time-resolved single-cell transcriptional profiling and immunofluorescence imaging of the forming PDLOs, we identified differentiation routes from pancreatic progenitors through ductal intermediates to two types of mature duct-like cells and a few non-ductal cell types. PDLO subpopulations expressed either mucins or the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, and resembled human adult duct cells. We also used the chip to uncover ductal markers relevant to pancreatic carcinogenesis, and to establish PDLO co-cultures with stellate cells, which allowed for the study of epithelial–mesenchymal signalling. The PDLO microsystem could be used to establish patient-specific pancreatic duct models.
ScienceScience Daily

5D imaging of ultrafast phenomena

Information-rich optical imaging can provide multidimensional information to enable observation and analysis of a detected target, contributing insights into mysterious and unknown worlds. With its ability to capture dynamic scenes on picosecond -- and even femtosecond -- timescales, ultrafast multidimensional optical imaging has important applications in the detection of the ultrafast phenomena in physics, chemistry, and biology.
ScienceNature.com

Charting the cell

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volume 28, page 535 (2021)Cite this article. Sparmann, A. Charting the cell. Nat Struct Mol Biol 28, 535 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41594-021-00623-4 Published14 July 2021. Issue DateJuly 2021. DOIhttps://doi.org/10.1038/s41594-021-00623-4.
ScienceScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

Researchers provide an update on how electrical impulses in the heart travel from cell to cell. The connections between cells forming the low resistance pathway and facilitating the current flow are called gap junctions. Each consists of many channels, which are formed when specific proteins from one cell dock and fuse to the proteins from another cell. The scientists delve into the properties of gap junctions and their constituent proteins.
ScienceScience Daily

The rat's whiskers: Multidisciplinary research reveals how we sense texture

How we sense texture has long been a mystery. It is known that nerves attached to the fingertip skin are responsible for sensing different surfaces, but how they do it is not well understood. Rodents perform texture sensing through their whiskers. Like human fingertips, whiskers perform multiple tasks, sensing proximity and shape of objects, as well as surface textures.
ChemistryScience Daily

Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.
ScienceFuturity

Stem cells turn into beating heart cells faster in space

Researchers joined forces with NASA to turn stem cells into heart muscle cells. In just three weeks, the stem cells became beating cardiac cells while aboard NASA’s SpaceX-20 mission. Before trying the real thing on the International Space Station (ISS), the researchers had been using space-simulation machines to enhance the...

