Beginning Thursday July 15, 2021 parents will begin receiving the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan. Under this plan the pro-rated monthly amount of the yearly tax deduction will be automatically sent to one parent every month. The payments made are in advance of the 2021 tax year. As noted on the "What you need to know" link, the parent receiving the payment may not be the parent entitled to the tax deduction for the year 2021. It appears that the child tax credit will be based upon the income of the parent last receiving the deduction.