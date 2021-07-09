Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altavista, VA

Shoot, pass, dribble: YMCA, local nonprofit to host basketball camp this month

theunionstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal nonprofit Pretty Real, LLC has partnered with the Altavista Area YMCA to host a basketball camp this July. Kids will learn the basics of the game with the help of local coaches and athletes. The camp is designed to teach the basic skills of basketball to newcomers and refine skills for returning players. Focus will be on ball control, shooting techniques, rules and regulations of the game, teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play for all.

www.theunionstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Altavista, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
Altavista, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Altavista, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Shoot#Ymca#Pretty Real Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Padres-Nats game halted after reported shooting outside park

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was halted in the sixth inning Saturday night after the Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium. There were no immediate details on what had occurred. More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy