Junior Fair parade to return to Mineral Avenue

The Lincoln County Junior Fair parade will boast a police escort when it returns to Mineral Avenue this year.

Resident and organizer Brandon Haugen came before Libby City Council on July 6 to ask for permission for the two-day event, scheduled to begin July 16, to kick off with a stroll down Mineral Avenue. In recent years, according to Haugen, the route has taken participating children from the former Asa Wood Elementary School to the Libby Memorial Events Center.

Part of the onus for change arose from logistics. Asa Wood, slated for sale and redevelopment by the Libby Public School District, is no longer open to them, Haugen told city councilors.

But more than anything, Haugen said he wanted to see the Junior Fair return to its glory days. Getting onto Mineral Avenue was a step in that direction, he said.

“We want to see the parade getting back to what it was 50 years ago,” Haugen said. “It’s really, really small right now and I think a big part of that is the locations. I’d really like to see us move back to Mineral Avenue.”

Haugen said the 30 or so individuals and two horses participating in the parade, set for 10 a.m., would not require road closures. Instead, he asked for a police escort.

Mayor Brent Teske, throwing his support behind the route shift, checked in with Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel, who also was in attendance. Kessel confirmed that his department would provide an escort.

“Just stay in contact with him,” Teske told Haugen. “I appreciate what you’re doing and I’d like to see that get back to what it was.”

Following the July 16 parade, exhibits will open to the public in the gymnasium of the Libby Elementary School. The exhibits give way to the performing arts at 7 p.m. On July 17, exhibits will again open for viewing beginning at 2 p.m. The presentation of awards will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Registration for the two-day fair opens July 15. Those interested can sign up inside the Libby Elementary School gymnasium from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.