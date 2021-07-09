Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libby, MT

Junior Fair parade to return to Mineral Avenue

By DERRICK PERKINS
Posted by 
Western News
Western News
 10 days ago

The Lincoln County Junior Fair parade will boast a police escort when it returns to Mineral Avenue this year.

Resident and organizer Brandon Haugen came before Libby City Council on July 6 to ask for permission for the two-day event, scheduled to begin July 16, to kick off with a stroll down Mineral Avenue. In recent years, according to Haugen, the route has taken participating children from the former Asa Wood Elementary School to the Libby Memorial Events Center.

Part of the onus for change arose from logistics. Asa Wood, slated for sale and redevelopment by the Libby Public School District, is no longer open to them, Haugen told city councilors.

But more than anything, Haugen said he wanted to see the Junior Fair return to its glory days. Getting onto Mineral Avenue was a step in that direction, he said.

“We want to see the parade getting back to what it was 50 years ago,” Haugen said. “It’s really, really small right now and I think a big part of that is the locations. I’d really like to see us move back to Mineral Avenue.”

Haugen said the 30 or so individuals and two horses participating in the parade, set for 10 a.m., would not require road closures. Instead, he asked for a police escort.

Mayor Brent Teske, throwing his support behind the route shift, checked in with Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel, who also was in attendance. Kessel confirmed that his department would provide an escort.

“Just stay in contact with him,” Teske told Haugen. “I appreciate what you’re doing and I’d like to see that get back to what it was.”

Following the July 16 parade, exhibits will open to the public in the gymnasium of the Libby Elementary School. The exhibits give way to the performing arts at 7 p.m. On July 17, exhibits will again open for viewing beginning at 2 p.m. The presentation of awards will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Registration for the two-day fair opens July 15. Those interested can sign up inside the Libby Elementary School gymnasium from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Western News

Western News

Libby, MT
163
Followers
26
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Western News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Libby, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Government
Libby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mineral Avenue#Libby City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy