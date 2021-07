MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – We have passed the second Holiday weekend of the summer. I hope you all enjoyed the 4th, the fireworks display that I watched at Hotchkiss Last Cast was enjoyable. With the page-turning on the calendar and showing July, my mind starts to think about bowhunting. I started the practice session with my Mathews bow since we have 70 days until the opening weekend of bow season.