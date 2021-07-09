Elemental Nightlife

The Elements Massage® Brand To Give Away $25,000 in Prizes in ‘Summer Celebration’ to Recognize and Honor Studios’ Massage Therapists and Team Members. “The Elements Massage brand was started over a decade ago by a Massage Therapist with the goal of providing the therapeutic and healing benefits of massage therapy to every client. Today, the brand remains exclusively focused on massage and delivering on our mission of providing a personalized experience to meet each client’s need on every visit,” said Eric Stephenson, Elements Massage brand’s Chief Wellness Officer. “We’re thrilled to be hosting this Summer Celebration to recognize studio teams. The last year has been challenging but I’m so proud and grateful of all that we’ve done together to keep clients and studio employees safe. Members are returning at unprecedented rates and the studios are looking for more team members to help provide the healing benefits of massage.”