CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia dropped below 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 Friday for the first time in just more than a year. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, the last time the state was below 1,000 was July 8, 2020, when there were 964 cases. The cases increased to 1,013 to July 9, 2020 and have stayed above the 1,000 until now. Friday’s case number was at 999.