Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company and that includes RAW and Smackdown. On the other hand, Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.