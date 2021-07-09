Cancel
Football

The Collapse of the CFL-XFL Merger! | The Markcast Episode 48 – The CFL and XFL Break Up!

By Reid Johnson
xflnewshub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL the latest breaking news, INSIDER information surrounding the recent breakdown and collapse of the CFL-XFL “merger” talks! We welcome XFL insider Mike Mitchell onto the program to discuss the CFL-XFL breakup from his point of view on the XFL side of things. Then friend of the show Farhan Lalji comes back onto to program to give some immediate analysis of the situation and then we preview and discuss the upcoming CFL season in regards to player protocols and training camps. Also Sammy Gahagan, a scout for the Montreal Alouettes comes onto the program to chat up TWO friends of the show in Matt Mengel and Cole Boozer as they head north to participate in the Montreal Alouettes CFL training camps, as well as give his thoughts on the CFL season and player scouting in general when it comes to spring/summer football. FINALLY, Josh McGee a longtime friend and listener of the program sends Paul a Toronto Argonauts gift box, and Paul takes about 24.5 min to open it up/show it off. A tremendous show for sure!

