53 man roster predictions and season predictions

Good evening Daily Norseman hope everyone is having a great weekend so far. The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing and outside of Football season who doesn't like playoff hockey? The draft has come and gone over a month ago and after the dust settled and not only did our own community give RS and company but the rest of the "football experts" out there also gave the Vikings and there draft haul an A average throughout the draft. In case you have been living under a rock for the past month lets look at this years draft class one more time.