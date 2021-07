The Jamestown Eagles high school softball team will have a new face at the helm for the upcoming season, as Tessia Balke was named the new head coach. While this will be the first time coaching at the high school level for Balke, it is not her first time coaching softball. Balke is from Cole Camp and went on to State Fair Community College after graduating high school, where she also played softball. Balke was the head coach for the seventh and eighth grade softball team for Cole Camp for two years. Balke also spent time as an assistant coach for the Xtreme, a travel softball team. Balke was also on the board for Cole Camp’s recreational sports program and was in charge of softball this past year.