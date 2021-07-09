Cancel
Uzo Aduba: In Treatment

capradio.org
 11 days ago

In Treatment and Orange Is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba shares that when she was growing up, she and her sister learned a secret language— their brother, on the other hand, missed the lesson. This, of course, leads to years of inside jokes and secret conversations, much to her brother's annoyance. She talks about how playing a therapist— In Treatment's Dr. Brooke Taylor— has opened her eyes to the other side of therapy. Then, the actor plays a round of Trivia Golf, showing off her knowledge of everything from opera to The Real Housewives.

