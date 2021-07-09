The Sounds of TikTok

Your inclination towards Schmigadoon!, at least in its early going, will likely be determined by your reaction to its title: "If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to Brigadoon — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment," says Daniel D'Addario. "If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness." He adds: "There’s something miscalibrated about Schmigadoon! After having borrowed quite so heavily from traditional forms, the show only haltingly and gradually, and without much of the help that the neglected (Keegan-Michael) Key and (Cecily) Strong might have provided, arrives at something that can stand on its own. Much of the effort the show expends — to great and striking effect — seems to be working around its lack of a truly compelling core idea. The show is well worth watching in many particulars, but it may elicit more nods of appreciation for what it mimics well than standing ovations for how it transcends."