Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Sounds of TikTok

capradio.org
 11 days ago

Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show, She Memes Well) and Taylor Garron (Look I Bought Plants: And Other Poems About Life and Stuff, As of Yet) identify the TV clips that have been haunting everyone's For You Pages. Woah oh ohhh yeah-eh-ayy!. Heard on Fenway Bark And The Litter...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jonathan Coulton
Person
Pete Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sounds#Npr#Izombie#The Onion#Facetime#Instagram#I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
New York City, NYthecut.com

The Sound of My Inbox

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Christine Smallwood’s recent novel The Life of the Mind — a bleak, funny tour of academia’s outer fringe — offers a lament for the state of email. Dorothy, the book’s grad-student heroine, “used to love email, used to have long, meaningful, occasionally thrilling email correspondences that involved the testing of ideas and the exchange of videos and music links.” Emails had been the way Dorothy and her friends “crafted personas, narrated events, made sense of their lives,” Smallwood writes. “That way of life, alas, had ended.” Now the emails they exchange are perfunctory, businesslike, “and if you wanted to know what someone was doing, you could usually find out on social media.” Still, the craving for digital connection persists. “Dorothy had not stopped checking, expecting, or wishing that a good message might be out there, waiting in the ether just for her.”
TV & Videoscapradio.org

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Revealed On Tuesday

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The ceremony will take place in September, and will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. It's been a tumultuous year for television shows because of the pandemic. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The 2021 Emmy nominations are revealed this morning and will reflect...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikToker Carly Aquilino slams “evil” Y2K fashion in viral video

Breakout TikTok star Carly Aquilino (@fashiongirl42069) posted the two-parter on July 13 and 14. Fans “loved” the way Carly relentlessly bashed the beloved trend. The videos have been shared far and wide on social media, as ‘90s babies everywhere watch through their fingers. Growing up in the nineties and noughties,...
TV & VideosEngadget

Grimes, Will.i.am and Alanis Morrissette will judge an avatar singing TV show

Are you more comfortable singing behind a virtual persona than you are on a real stage? Your reality TV show has arrived. Pitchfork and AV Club report that Fox is launching a "world's first" avatar singing competition series, Alter Ego, that will have celebrity judges gather in real life to gauge the performances of amateur singers who use avatars to "reinvent themselves."
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Best SpongeBob Memes As Chosen By SpongeBob Himself

Sometimes it feels like SpongeBob SquarePants memes are the logical conclusion to Western popular culture. Memeable bites of the classic Nick Toon allow for older (some would call geriatric) millennials to share their feelings from their half-remembered childhoods in all new contexts. When Earth is gone and the aliens have...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: In The Dark “Safe And Sound”

With Murphy still on the run, Josiah enlists Darnell to try and track her down on a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About In The Dark:. In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a...
Theater & DanceMovieWeb

Seth Rogen Shares Hilariously Scary Thoughts After Watching Dancing Robots Viral Video

Last night, Seth Rogen took a break from vase making to feast his eyes upon Boston Dynamics latest video of the astounding bounds they've made in technology, utilizing The Countour's classic 'Do You Love Me' diddy while their machines danced. And they can really move. (I've been calling them booogie-bots. That's mine. You can use it.) Seth Rogen shared his terrifying thoughts on the viral dancing robots via Twitter.
Bellingham, WAcascadiaweekly.com

Sounds of Summer

No music-related COVID cancellation cut quite as deeply into the heart of this music-loving community (and music-loving me) as Downtown Sounds. Because I am in frequent communication with Downtown Bellingham Partnership Program Director Lindsey Payne Johnstone about the series that has been her baby and signature event for more than a decade, I know that when she had to make the inevitable call to call it off, it was rough stuff.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! is a joy to watch, but it's as blinkered as the musicals it so lovingly mimics

Your inclination towards Schmigadoon!, at least in its early going, will likely be determined by your reaction to its title: "If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to Brigadoon — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment," says Daniel D'Addario. "If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness." He adds: "There’s something miscalibrated about Schmigadoon! After having borrowed quite so heavily from traditional forms, the show only haltingly and gradually, and without much of the help that the neglected (Keegan-Michael) Key and (Cecily) Strong might have provided, arrives at something that can stand on its own. Much of the effort the show expends — to great and striking effect — seems to be working around its lack of a truly compelling core idea. The show is well worth watching in many particulars, but it may elicit more nods of appreciation for what it mimics well than standing ovations for how it transcends."
Musicpsychologytoday.com

The Sounds of Resilience

As the fog of COVID-induced isolation began to lift, so did the slow return to normalcy, which for amateur musicians meant the search for others to play with. Being one of these folks myself, an email that found my in-box piqued my curiosity. As if by magic, someone was sensing my longing to reconnect with other like-minded would-be cellists. And here was an opportunity.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy