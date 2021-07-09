Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini aiming to kick off ‘special Sunday’ for Italy with SW19 title

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaPZm_0asIJToX00
Matteo Berrettini celebrates (PA Wire)

Matteo Berrettini powered his way into the Wimbledon final to set up a spectacular sporting double-header for Italy on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Rome became the first Italian man to reach the SW19 showpiece after a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

The main course may be England’s date with Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening, but Berrettini will provide a tasty antipasti when he walks out on Centre Court at 2pm.

And Berrettini hopes he can provide the first half of what could prove to be a ‘Domenica speciale’, or special Sunday, for his home nation.

“I think we deserve it. It’s great day, a great sport day. I’m really happy that together with football now we are one of the biggest sports in Italy,” he said.

“I would say buy a nice TV if you don’t have one already because I think it’s going to be a special Sunday for all of us.

“It’s something crazy to believe for us, obviously let’s say in tennis, because it never happened. So it’s something that nobody expected – me in the first place.

“Then for the football, I mean we didn’t qualify for the World Cup, so after that the job that they did, how hard they worked, the effort that they put, I think they really deserve this final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMjRB_0asIJToX00
Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

“Obviously I’m going to think first about mine. Then, if I have the chance, I’m going to watch them.”

Certainly David Beckham, watching from the royal box, will be desperate not to sit through a similar exhibition of Italian domination at Wembley in two days’ time.

Hurkacz was the man who broke many a heart at Wimbledon on Wednesday when he knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer, having previously accounted for second seed Daniil Medvedev.

But the Polish 14th seed was simply blown away over the first two sets as he faced the non-stop barrage that is the Berrettini serve.

Hurkacz did fashion a break point early in the opener, but the likeable 24-year-old was unable to press it home as Berrettini held for 3-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103R9I_0asIJToX00
Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

About half an hour and nine games later a dazed and confused Hurkacz found himself two sets down and staring at the same sort of pasting that he had handed out to Federer.

He did at least manage to make himself part of the semi-final in the third, denying Berrettini the chance to unleash his destructive forehand where possible and taking the tie-break to give the crowd, inevitably now backing the underdog, something to cheer.

But Berrettini, the Queen’s Club champion last month, immediately broke again and reached his maiden grand slam final when Hurkacz’s last return of his mammoth serve floated long.

Hurkacz said: “Matteo played an unbelievable match today. Every single service game he was serving bombs.

“I didn’t have many chances, basically probably zero. So huge congrats for him that he kept such a high level throughout the whole four sets.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#England#Italian#Centre Court#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
Wimbledon, NDABC News

The Latest: Matteo Berrettini reaches 1st Wimbledon semi

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court against a player he called “one...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Matteo Berrettini hopes to repeat Italy's heroics in London at Euro 2020 by securing a place in the Wimbledon final as he prepares to take on Hubert Hurkacz... the towering star is standing tall as he bids to make history

England were still six years off winning the 1966 World Cup the last time Italy produced a Wimbledon semi-finalist. So Matteo Berrettini’s contribution to a great week for the Azzurri in London should not be underestimated as he tries to operate in parallel to his national football team this weekend.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'I'm disappointed, but I will be fine'

Ten days ago, an eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer suffered a heavy loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters at the All England Club. Competing at Wimbledon for the record-breaking 22nd time, Roger did a good job to win four matches (his best streak since the 2020 Australian Open) and become the oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Italy's European Championship winners visit their president Sergio Mattarella in Rome alongside Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini as the country celebrates their sporting successes

Sunday was a day of immense sporting success for Italy, and their President Sergio Mattarella has held a reception to commemorate the success of the national football team and tennis player Matteo Berrettini. The Wimbledon runner-up joined the newly crowned European champions for a reception Quirinale Palace in Rome to...
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisHello Magazine

The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. WOW: Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild. While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pete Sampras Is Doing Just Fine

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. This year’s WHERE ARE THEY NOW? crop features a Flying Fish and a Captain, jet packs and NFTs, the Commerce Comet and the Say Hey Kid. Come back all week for more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy