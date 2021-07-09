Cancel
Video Games

How to get Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go Fest 2021 means players in Pokémon Go have a full weekend to celebrate the mobile game during a massive virtual event where plenty of rare and legendary Pokémon will appear throughout it. If you’re keen on acquiring certain Pokémon to your collection that you’ve been hunting for the past few years, now is the time to do it. An exclusive Pokémon available for every player who purchases the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket is Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star. These will be costumed Pikachus that you will have to choose when the event starts, and once you pick the other, the only way to obtain them both is if another trainer trades with you.

