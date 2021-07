It’s that time of year again, as many basketball fans look forward to the start of the new NBA season and the release of the yearly NBA 2K game. This year, NBA 2K22 will launch worldwide on September 10, and much like last year, Madden will be available for both current and next-generation consoles. But what about the Nintendo Switch? Last year, NBA 2K21 did launch for the Switch, but that console only received the current-gen version. So about for 2021? We now have an answer.