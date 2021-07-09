NCAA adopts interim policy allowing collegiate athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image or likeness

ONTARIO — In June, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5, which would allow public and private universities in Oregon to compensate college athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness. Gov. Kate Brown’s signed the bill into law on June 29. This was on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the the NCAA could no longer limit education-related benefits to athletes, including compensating them with “tens of thousands of dollars in education-related benefits that also include study abroad programs and graduate scholarships,” according to a June 21 article by AP News. The following day, the NCAA agreed to the ruling, thereby making compensation possible even in states that had not passed a law such as Oregon’s.