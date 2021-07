The next unrestricted free agent I am going to look at today is a prime candidate to get value out of. His underlying numbers have been very strong and his coach benched him for the entire playoffs for some reason. For players who win the Stanley Cup and become free agents you most definitely have to pay extra. For players who get benched it will usually drive their price down. Tomas Tatar has a lot going for him with the red flag against him being a coach’s decision. The table is set for somebody to get Tatar for cheaper than his actual worth.