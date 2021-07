July 20, 2021 - The Livingston Water Department will be repairing a water main on Midway Drive. During this work portions of Midway Drive may experience water service interruptions and traffic delays. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. When the water service returns, if you see any air or discoloration in your water, run the cold water faucet at the sink closest to your water meter until the water is clear. Thank you for your understanding.