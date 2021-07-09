Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Record-equalling Tour stage win feels ‘like my first’, says Mark Cavendish

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9eDp_0asIJ3C800
Mark Cavendish in action (AP)

Mark Cavendish etched his name deeper into Tour de France history on Friday as he won his 34th career stage to match the record of the great Eddy Merckx.

Thirteen years to the day after winning his first stage in Chateauroux, Cavendish celebrated a milestone victory in Carcassonne that cements his status as the greatest sprinter the race has ever seen.

But more than that, the victory continued a remarkable sporting comeback as a rider who feared his career was over in the winter won his fourth stage of this year’s Tour to match a record which had felt out of reach during the struggles of recent years.

The win moves Cavendish level with the Belgian Merckx, a five-time overall winner of the Tour, who took the last of his stage wins in 1975.

But to get this far Cavendish has had to overcome demons on and off the bike since four wins in the 2016 Tour took him to 30 in his career.

Battles with injury and the Epstein-Barr virus in turn led to Cavendish revealing he had been diagnosed with depression in 2018, but he has fought to extend his career and is now enjoying considerable spoils.

“I haven’t realised it,” said Cavendish. “It’s still just another win on the Tour de France. It’s like my first one. I’ve won a stage of the Tour de France. It’s what I dreamed of as a kid and it’s what I dream of now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL63g_0asIJ3C800
France Cycling Tour de France (AP)

“I’ve worked so hard for it. We’ve seen such a growth, especially in the UK, of cycling since I’ve started racing here at the Tour de France.

“If any one of my wins can inspire the kids to ride the Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes from next year when they grow up, that’s what means the most to me I think.”

Merckx, ‘the Cannibal’ who devoured victories and opponents alike on all terrains, was a very different rider from a different era of the sport, but his status only elevates the importance of the records he holds.

“I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx, the greatest ever road cyclist of all time,” Cavendish said.

“But I think to equal the number of stage victories, it’s something that somebody who doesn’t follow cycling a lot can understand and put into perspective, I guess.”

The 220km stage from Nimes had been marked as a day for the breakaway but would instead come down to a bunch sprint in the citadel as Cavendish’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team worked all day to control the peloton.

The unrelenting heat, long distance and slight drag up to the line all counted against Cavendish, but having already established himself as the pick of the reduced sprinting field here, he came good once again and strengthened his grip on the points leader’s green jersey in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzueE_0asIJ3C800
France Cycling Tour de France (AP)

Such was the strength of his Deceuninck-QuickStep team that Cavendish’s own lead-out man Michael Morkov took second ahead of Jasper Philipsen.

“My team deliver me every single time,” Cavendish said. “That puts pressure on me…sometimes it can be hard, especially if I don’t feel great, but when things like that happen today, 1-2 with your lead-out man in the Tour de France, that’s pretty special, that’s a nice one.

“It was one of the hardest but that’s a memorable one.”

If he can stay safe through the mountain stages to come, the Manxman should have two more opportunities to take the record outright, first on stage 19 into Libourne and then on the final day on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The sprint finish meant there were no major changes in the general classification, with Tadej Pogacar continuing to lead by five minutes 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran.

But while Cavendish celebrated, fellow Brit Simon Yates saw his race ended after he was caught in a high-speed crash inside the final 65km of the stage.

The 28-year-old, using the Tour to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and eyeing Sunday’s stage close to his home in Andorra, briefly remounted before pulling out of the race.

Team BikeExchange later said Yates had suffered “trauma to his abdominal wall” but that scans showed no fractures or internal injuries.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Simon Yates#Race#Chateauroux#The Belgian Merckx#The Tour De France Femmes#The Champs Elysees#Bikeexchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish secures THIRD Tour de France stage win of 2021 and the 33rd of his career after a controlled ride in Valence to move within one of Eddy Merckx's all-time record

Mark Cavendish moved to within one win of Eddy Merckx's all-time record as he collected his 33rd career Tour de France victory on stage 10 into Valence. The Manxman held off the charge of Wout Van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to take his third win of this year's race and move to the brink of the record.
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - Cavendish aims for record-equalling win

Luke Rowe had a long and lonely ride to the finish of stage 11 where he missed the time cut for the first time in his career. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell behind early in the day on arguably the toughest stage of this year's race, which was won by Wout van Aert.
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish WILL keep racing for the foreseeable future after equaling Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins by claiming his fourth stage victory of this year's competition at the age of 36

Mark Cavendish wants to keep on racing for the foreseeable future after once again proving himself at the highest level during the Tour de France. The 36-year-old won his fourth stage of this year's race on Friday to equal the record of 34 Tour stage wins held by the great Eddy Merckx - continuing a remarkable resurgence since fearing his career was over last winter.
CyclingTelegraph

Wout van Aert wins final time trial as Tadej Pogacar all but seals second successive Tour de France title

Van Aert wins his second stage at 2021 Tour de France. Pogacar all but seals second consecutive Tour title. Vingegaard second in stage to seal runners-up spot. When in future years they look back on the 2021 Tour de France it will be the story of a race which began thrillingly, with an extraordinary first week featuring crashes and chaos and flat-out action and Mark Cavendish’s rebirth and a woman who took out half the peloton with a cardboard sign and then went into hiding.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar shows he's untouchable as he climbs to third stage victory on stage 18 of Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar showed his complete dominance yet again at the Tour de France 2021 as he stormed to victory on stage 18, taking his third stage win of the race. The UAE Team Emirates leader didn't need to call on his team to do any work as Ineos Grenadiers worked hard for their leader, Richard Carapaz. But there was nothing any of the other general classification riders could do.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Tour de France jersey leads cemented as Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 18

The 2021 Tour de France jersey leads seem set in stone as Tadej Pogacar won Stage 18 on 15 July. Tadej Pogacar now holds the yellow jersey for the overall race lead, the white jersey for the best young rider classification and the polka dot jersey for the King of the Mountains classification in the 2021 Tour de France after winning Stage 18.
CyclingTelegraph

Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of remaining riders

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all teams are contracted to race the oldest grand tour. In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No...
CyclingThe Independent

Tadej Pogacar set for back-to-back Tour titles as Wout Van Aert claims stage 20

Tadej Pogacar stands to be confirmed as Tour de France champion for the second year in a row after Wout Van Aert won the stage 20 time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Van Aert clocked a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds over the 31 kilometres from Libourne, winning by 21 seconds from Kasper Asgreen to take his second stage of this year’s Tour after his victory over Mont Ventoux on stage 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy