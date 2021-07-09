Cat adoption day is July 17 at Butts County Animal Control

Butts County Animal Control and Klassy Kats of Butts County will hold a cat and kitten adoption event on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Klassy Kats of Butts County is a group of volunteers whose mission is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens received into Butts County Animal Control, while actively seeking loving and permanent homes for all. They are committed to reducing the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering the cats and kittens in our shelter prior to adoption.