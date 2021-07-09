Cancel
Video Games

All Dezzy Teddy Bear locations in Roblox Slayers Unleashed

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a character in Roblox Slayers Unleashed named Megan who has lost her Dezzy Teddy Bear. It’s your job to locate her bear and bring them back to her. She’s offering a worthwhile reward for your efforts, and the location for the bear can be a little tricky to narrow down. You’ll be looking for one Dezzy Teddy Bear, but it can appear in three locations. It varies for each player, so make sure to investigate each of them to find the one you need to grab.

