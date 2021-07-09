Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Saweetie Admits Having Regrets Working With Dr. Luke

By Christopher Smith
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saweetie is caught up in the middle of some controversy thanks to her collaboration with the notorious producer Dr. Luke, which came up in a recent interview. The “Back To The Streets” rapper sat down to talk with New York magazine for a multi-part profile interview. In discussing her work on her upcoming album Pretty B—- Music, writer Hunter Harris asked her about working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who had been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha which included the singer alleging that he sexually assaulted her in addition to emotionally abusing her. To that question, Saweetie responded, “I’m so green. Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”

hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kemosabe Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Addresses Controversy Around Working With Dr. Luke

Dr. Luke has been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha. Though a judge cleared him of wrongdoing, the allegations still weigh heavy on his name. Saweetie, whose biggest songs to date have writing and production credits from Dr. Luke, has faced criticism in the past for working with him, despite the accusations.
CelebritiesNME

GOT7’s Youngjae admits he misses “working as part of a group”

GOT7 member Youngjae has opened up about embarking on a solo career after years of being part of a group. In a new interview with L’Officiel Hommes, the K-pop singer shared that he misses working with his fellow GOT7 members. He noted that he “often” looks back at their past perfomances, noting that he feels the seven-member group are “the best” when they are together.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
MusicRegister Citizen

See John Mayer Perform 'Sob Rock' Songs on 'Fallon'

John Mayer celebrated the arrival of his new album Sob Rock Thursday night with a visit to The Tonight Show, where the singer performed two tracks from his just-released LP. Performing virtually from a panoramic soundstage, Mayer and his band delivered the acoustic ballad “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” along with the Eighties-indebted single “Last Train Home.”
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Here's The One Rapper Big Daddy Kane Wants To Battle In Verzuz, No Gimmicks

Classic Hip Hop fans have been clamoring for a Big Daddy Kane and Rakim Verzuz since last August when the anointed “God MC” shared an Instagram post teasing the idea. While nothing ever came to fruition, the two Hip Hop pioneers were reunited over the weekend for a Juneteenth celebration in Pittsburgh, where they brought their iconic catalog to the stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy