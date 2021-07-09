Saweetie Admits Having Regrets Working With Dr. Luke

Saweetie is caught up in the middle of some controversy thanks to her collaboration with the notorious producer Dr. Luke, which came up in a recent interview. The “Back To The Streets” rapper sat down to talk with New York magazine for a multi-part profile interview. In discussing her work on her upcoming album Pretty B—- Music, writer Hunter Harris asked her about working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who had been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha which included the singer alleging that he sexually assaulted her in addition to emotionally abusing her. To that question, Saweetie responded, “I’m so green. Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”