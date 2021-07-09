Hoopeston approves use of Motor Fuel Tax funds

The Hoopeston City Council approved an estimated resolution for $300,000 of Motor Fuel Tax at Tuesdays meeting.

Ald. Jeff Wise, Street and Alley Committee chairman, said the to-do list was a little more than was needed but the State of Illinois had money for it.

“We kind of met in the middle,” Wise said. “I don’t like doing that but it’s money that’s promised to us from the state.”

The breakdown includes $20,000 for tree removal, $26,742 for oil and chip, $115,437 for sidewalk removal, replacement and detectable warnings, $15,098 for curb and gutter removal and replacement, $51,519 for pavement removal, plus $22,826 in engineering costs.

The resolution was approved 7-0.

In other business, the city council approved a $2,323 change order on the Rt. 1 sewer extension project and final payment of $9,857.02 done in preparation for the new Casey’s store.

- Approved an agreement with Hoopeston Area School District to use one of the school’s automated external defibrillators at the swimming pool. It was requested by pool manager Kristi Hudson and will be returned to the district by August 20 in the same condition as when it was borrowed. The school board is expected to vote on it at its July 15 meeting.

- Alderman Robin Lawson reminded residents that houses must have clear numbers on them according to Hoopeston ordinance which states “the figures of all numbers shall be at least three inches in length and shall be legible and placed in a conspicuous place at the side or above the front door of the building.”

- Heard that tax increment financing allotments for CVS and Autumn Fields have been paid for the year.

- Hoopeston Historic Preservation Commission members were commended on the Hoopeston’s Sesquicentennial Celebration held from May 30 through June and culminating with Sesquicentennial Week on June 27-July 3. Commissioners Kristy Kelnhofer, Jeanette Andre and Brad Hardcastle attended the meeting while other commissioners were Marta Pierce, Debbie Benjamin and Ellen Scharlach.