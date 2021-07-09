Cancel
USA Defeats Senegal 88-58 in FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3LUT_0asIIZ0G00

The USA remains undefeated in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup following an 88-58 victory over Senegal on Friday in Riga, Latvia. Through five games in the tournament, the team has never trailed.

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey led the USA with 12 points in just under 17 minutes on the floor while also recording four assists, one rebound and one steal. Boilermaker teammate Caleb Furst saw almost 13 minutes of playing time and came away with four points and two rebounds.

The USA scored 42 points off of Senegal's 28 turnovers during the game. The team also recorded an overall shooting percentage of 47% with 37 total points coming from the bench.

The victory sets up a semifinal matchup with the Canada U19 team on Saturday, led by Purdue center Zach Edey. Ivey and Furst will face off against their college teammate for a chance to play in the FIBA U19 World Cup finals. Both teams have yet to lose a game so far.

An official time for the game has yet to be announced. Edey will be coming off his fourth double-double of the tournament after putting up 24 points and 15 rebounds in an 81-77 win over Spain.

He is the only player in the entire event to have four double-doubles heading into Saturday's games. Edey leads all players with 14.2 rebounds per game.

Through five games, Ivey leads the USA with 13.6 points per game while also recording three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. Furst, who's posted respectable performances from the bench, is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

  ZACH EDEY PUSHES CANADA PAST SPAIN: Purdue's Zach Edey recorded his fourth double-double for Canada in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. He put up 24 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in an 81-77 victory over Spain on Friday.
  MYLES COLVIN COMMITS TO PURDUE: Myles Colvin, a rising junior basketball player from Heritage Christian High School, committed to coach Matt Painter and Boilermakers on Wednesday. He is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin.

